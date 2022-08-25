Joe E. Tata - best known as the owner of the Peach Pit on '90s hit sitcom Beverly Hills, 90210 - has died after a four-year health struggle. Photo / Instagram @ianziering

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Joe E Tata has died aged 85 after a four-year struggle with Alzheimer's.

It was confirmed in an Instagram post this morning, Tata, who portrayed Peach Pit owner Nat Bussichio on the hit 90s TV show, has passed away.

Ian Ziering - who appeared with the late actor on the Aaron Spelling-produced teen drama as Steve Sanders - shared the tragic news on his social media account while lamenting about the other losses the show's cast and crew has endured "in the last few months" in an emotional tribute.

The 58-year-old actor wrote in the post, "In the last few months we've lost Jessica Klein one of 90210's most prolific writers and producers, Denise Douse who played Mrs Teasley, and now I'm very sad to say Joe E Tata has passed away.

"Joey was truly an OG, I remember seeing him on the Rockford Files with James Garner years before we worked together on 90210. He was often one of the background

villains in the original Batman series."

Ziering labelled Tata as "one of the happiest people" he had ever collaborated with while praising his "wisdom" and "kindness".

He continued: "One of the happiest people I've ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness. Though the Peach Pit was a 90210 set, It often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E Tata show.

"The stories of days gone by that he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry that he was a part of would keep us all captivated. He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that 90210 was. My smile dims today but basking in fond memories moves him from my eyes to my heart where he will always be."

Ziering ended the post by offering his "sincere condolences" to the actor's friends and family, "My sincere condolences go out to his family and friends, and everyone else he was dear too. Rest In peace Joey."

In 2014, Tata's daughter Kelly started a GoFundMe page which detailed that her father suffered from Alzheimer's disease - which was diagnosed in 2018 - and that his health took a turn after his last role on the ABC Family series Mystery Girls.

In 2019, Luke Perry - who played heartthrob Dylan McKay - passed away, aged 52, after complications from a stroke.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald