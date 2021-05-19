Benee coming to Napier as part of her Aotearoa Tour

'Superlonely' singer Benee is coming to Napier on her Aotearoa Tour. Photo / Supplied

'Superlonely' singer Benee is coming to Napier on her Aotearoa Tour. Photo / Supplied

Indie-pop sensation Benee is coming to Napier on her Aotearoa Tour.

The 21-year-old Supalonely singer is visiting every corner of the country, hitting eight towns and cities and will be performing at the Pettigrew Green Arena on August 21.

Having performed sold-out shows in Wellington and Auckland, the rising global superstar said she wanted to reach all the smaller areas of New Zealand - like Hawke's Bay.

"I've had people reach out and ask me to come to these places," she said.

The last time Stella Bennett (Benee) came to Hawke's Bay was for Nestfest in January and she is "super excited" to come back for her show.

"The Napier show is going to be a very different set up from my previous New Zealand tour. We're going to have some different props, outfits and songs."

Benee has over two and a half billion worldwide streams and counting. Photo / Supplied

Benee also highlighted the fun she had looking around antique stores in Napier and vowed to make the time to do so again this August.

With two and a half billion worldwide streams and counting, the Aucklander's rise to global fame has been fast-paced.

"It's been a cool ride and I'm grateful that as many people are listening to my music as there are. It's been a great boost to me what's happened in the last year."

Benee will be performing hit songs from her debut album titled Hey U X, as well as new content.

Her debut album and EP included many upbeat songs like Supalonely - which has over 540 million listens on Spotify – and Glitter, but she also has some other deeper lyrics she'll be singing on her tour.

"Happen To Me is a song that's a little deeper, being about mental health and I think that's a really important topic," she said.

"I like the idea that someone can relate to what I'm saying. It's something I've said forever but it really is cool when someone reaches out and says they feel the same way about something."

A big part of the young singer's worldwide success has been social media - her hit song Supalonely went viral on TikTok after a dance was choreographed to go with it.

However, the bubbly New Zealand superstar said she isn't as active on video-sharing social networking service.

As well as Napier, Benee will perform seven other headline shows in New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Porirua, Invercargill, Nelson, Tauranga and Hamilton.

The Aotearoa Tour will kick off at the TSB Stadium in New Plymouth on August 6, spanning right through the month and ending at Hamilton's Claudelands Arena on August 28.

Tickets start from $49.90 (excluding booking fees) and go on sale at 12pm on May 27.