Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his family were left fearing for their lives after they fell victim to a horror attack on their home by a berserk, ranting chef wielding a knife, according to the Sun.

Jack Bissell, a former chef at a luxury hotel, kicked down Cumberbatch’s gate of his £3.5 million ($7.14m) North London home and proceeded to shout at the actor over the intercom.

He screamed: “I know you’ve moved here, I hope it burns down.”

Bissell, who used to work as chef de partie at the five-star Beaumont Hotel in Mayfair, pulled a plant out of the ground and threw it at Cumberbatch’s house.

The home invader spat on the intercom and then attempted to rip it off of the wall with a fish knife, a court heard.

Cumberbatch, his wife Sophie Hunter and their three young children were present at the time of the attack and could hear Bissell trying to break into the house.

A source revealed to MailOnline: “Naturally all of the family were absolutely terrified and thought this guy was going to get in and hurt them.”

Bissell ran away from the scene, however, he was arrested after police identified his DNA on the intercom.

Before the home invasion, Bissel allegedly bought two packets of pita bread from a nearby store, the prosecutors were told.

When at the shop, he bragged about his plans to break into the actor’s home and burn it down.

Benedict Cumberbatch was at home with his wife and children when his house was attacked. Photo / Getty Images

It is not yet known why Bissell attacked the Doctor Strange actor’s home and he did not defend himself when appearing for trial at the the Wood Green Crown Court.

Earlier this month, Bissell admitted to criminal damages, was fined £250 ($510) and was served a restraining order which bans him from being anywhere near the Cumberbatch family’s home and their residential area.

Cumberbatch and his wife reportedly have suffered from “many sleepless nights” in fear of being raided again.

Bissell was formerly convicted of theft and has three warnings for property offence, a public order offence and a drug offence.

He was also arrested in 2015 while he was protesting Britain’s military intervention in Syria while wearing only underpants.











