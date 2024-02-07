Ben Howard announces NZ show at Auckland Town Hall.

Ben Howard is returning to New Zealand shores, breaking his 10-year hiatus with a gig at Auckland’s Town Hall.

Last performing in New Zealand back in 2014, the English songwriter is set to make his much-anticipated comeback on June 3, bringing his powerful live show and mesmerising vocals to eager Kiwi ears.

His last show, also held at Auckland Town Hall, was described by the Herald as a “taste of magic”, which saw the artist bring a cellist, a spellbinding light show and his dreamy music catalogue to the Kiwi stage.

Howard released his debut album, Every Kingdom, back in 2011, which garnered triple platinum status and won over the hearts of his loving fan base.

Songs such as Old Pine, Keep Your Head Up and Only Love from the record established him as an artist with a distinctive earthy sound and a hypnotic storytelling talent, and saw the crooner very quickly become a regular in our playlists and hearts. This was just a taste of what was to come...

Howard has now released his fifth studio album, Is It? Marking a new sound and a new era for the singer, this fresh audio chapter is full of highly textured, experimental pop songs, affirming his status as one of the most unpredictable British artists in the music scene.

The upbeat and uplifting Is It? follows hot on the trails of 2021′s Collections From The Whiteout, which debuted at number 1 on the UK album chart - the star’s second chart-topping record after 2014′s I Forget Where We Were.

The English singer will return to Auckland's Town Hall after a ten year hiatus.

Described by the Times as “spellbinding, transcendental even”, Ben Howard is sure to bring a mesmerising show to Auckland Town Hall, offering fans the opportunity to experience a diverse array of genres by way of an angelic voice we know all too well.

Ticking off a number of gigs in Australia prior to coming over the ditch, five of which have already sold out, the singer is only performing one show in Aotearoa.

Eager fans should make sure they get their hands on tickets quick or they might miss out on this high-in-demand musical experience.

Live Nation, Secret Sounds and Ticketmaster presale opens on Friday, February 9 at 11am and general sale opens on Monday, February 12 at 12pm.