'Beating Breakfast': AM Show claims ratings victory - so why are all the hosts leaving?

Mark Richardson, Amanda Gillies, and Duncan Garner have all left The AM Show. Photo / Three via Facebook

Mark Richardson, Amanda Gillies, and Duncan Garner have all left The AM Show. Photo / Three via Facebook

And then there were none.

That's the case for The AM Show's original lineup: Duncan Garner, Amanda Gillies, and Mark Richardson.

Gillies and Richardson resigned today to take up other opportunities at Discovery NZ's television network Three, just weeks after Garner swiftly exited the morning current affairs show. Garner's replacement Ryan Bridge remains the only host who will continue on the show in 2022.

There is speculation the show is in order for a bigger shakeup than just new presenters in the new year.

According to Discovery, viewership is on the rise: "The AM Show averaged a 31.2 share of the audience last week, its highest result since 2019," a statement supplied to the Herald says.

A Discovery spokesperson says "626,383 people tuned into The AM Show this month compared with 566, 980 in the 5+ category with the 25-54 demo also showing strong growth with a 4.9 per cent gain in reach," while "292,375 Kiwis tuned in this September compared to the 278 724 reached in September 2020 in the 25-54 age group".

In comparison to TVNZ's show in the same time slot, Discovery says they are "beating Breakfast".

The Herald has approached TVNZ for their ratings figures but the broadcaster has yet to respond.

"So far in September this year The AM Show has consistently beaten Breakfast in the morning time slot ratings - winning eight out of 15 days.

"This is a noticeable jump from August, where The AM Show won the time slot just once in the month."

In a media release today, Discovery confirmed Gillies and Richardson's departure from The AM Show. And there was one line that hinted at a potential rebrand for the show.

"Looking ahead to 2022, we have an exciting opportunity to reinvigorate the format of The AM Show," director news Sarah Bristow said.

She added, "evolving the existing format of the show is a natural progression".

Whatever that evolution may be, it has to stack up against their main competitor, TVNZ's Breakfast.

Amanda Gillies and Mark Richardson announce resignation

The hosts announced the news this morning live on the show. Richardson and Gillies are staying on for the next two and a half months to help mentor Bridge. Gillies is Newshub's new national correspondent and Richardson will continue to host The Block NZ and appear on The Project.

Bridge joked that he felt like "he had BO or something". He paid tribute to his hosts and promised they would "be naughty as hell" for the next few months. He also hoped a bit of them would rub off on him.

The original AM Show presenters have all resigned within weeks of each other. Photo / Three

Richardson and Gillies have hosted the show together for the past five years.

Gillies said it had been a fantastic run. "So many big stories, so many unforgettable moments and let's face it, so many laughs." She said she would still be part of the Newshub family, just at a different time and with no more early morning alarms.

"I am super excited for our Ryan and I'm super grateful for the wonderful dream team I've worked alongside since 2017."

Garner left the show in August, after hosting the show since its inception in 2017.

Garner, 47, said he had decided to leave the "best job ever" because he was struggling with the "brutal hours".