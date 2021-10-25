'Beaten' Alec Baldwin hugs Halyna Hutchins' husband in New Mexico

Alec Baldwin hugs Halyna Hutchins' husband Matt. Photo / Backgrid

Alec Baldwin has been photographed in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with Halyna Hutchins' husband and 9-year-old son.

In one of the photos, Baldwin can be seen hugging Matt Hutchins, the cinematographer's husband.

Halyna Hutchins died last week on the set of western movie Rust, when the 63-year-old star accidentally shot her with a gun that was not meant to be loaded.

Baldwin and the Hutchins family were pictured in Santa Fe, near where the tragedy happened.

Alec Baldwin seen in Santa Fe with Halyna Hutchins' husband Matt and 9 year old son following the prop gun shooting incident. Photo / Backgrid

Wearing black and looking sombre, Baldwin hugged both Matt and his son Andros.

A witness told the New York Post the actor looked like "a beaten man".

"His body language was [that] of a beaten man, he was slumped, he looked aged.

The actor was seen near a hotel in Santa Fe with Matt Hutchins and his son Andros. Photo / Backgrid

"I thought at first he grabbed the (luggage) cart to help him walk because he looked so down."

Matt Hutchins, who had already posted a tribute to his late wife, has since posted new photos of Halyna.

Taking to Instagram, the grieving husband shared new family shots, with the caption: "We miss you, Halyna".

The cinematographer's father, Anatoly, says her family is heartbroken and struggling to cope.

"We still can't believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief," he told The Sun.

"But I don't hold Alec Baldwin responsible – it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns."

Anatoly is now fighting for his wife Olga and daughter Svetlana to fly to the US to comfort Matt and Andros.