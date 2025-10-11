Issa 'Supernerd' Shultz and Anne 'Governess' Hegerty, have been announced as the Chasers for the highly anticipated Kiwi version of the show. Video / Mitchell Hageman / Channel 7

A new chaser is set to join the team of quizzers on Beat the Chasers, making their debut during the season finale.

The show’s network, ITV, said a new chaser known only as “Maverick” will be introduced during the series finale, which airs on October 19 in the United Kingdom, the Daily Mail reported.

The new chaser, who will wear a mask, will replace one of the six regular quizzers, the show’s producers say.

A teaser from the network said: “Who is behind the mask, and can they live up to being a part of the greatest quiz team in the world?”

Beat the Chasers is a spinoff of the popular British quiz show, The Chase, where contestants test their knowledge against multiple chasers at once, rather than one per episode, flipping the main show’s format.