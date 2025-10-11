A new chaser is set to join the team of quizzers on Beat the Chasers, making their debut during the season finale.
The show’s network, ITV, said a new chaser known only as “Maverick” will be introduced during the series finale, which airs on October 19 in the UnitedKingdom, the Daily Mail reported.
The new chaser, who will wear a mask, will replace one of the six regular quizzers, the show’s producers say.
A teaser from the network said: “Who is behind the mask, and can they live up to being a part of the greatest quiz team in the world?”
Beat the Chasers is a spinoff of the popular British quiz show, The Chase, where contestants test their knowledge against multiple chasers at once, rather than one per episode, flipping the main show’s format.
The current cast of quizzmasters includes: “The Beast” Mark Labbett, “The Dark Destroyer” Shaun Wallace, “The Governess” Anne Hegerty, “The Sinnerman” Paul Sinha, “The Vixen” Jenny Ryan, and “The Menace” Darragh Ennis.
The contestants answer multiple-choice questions to build up their cash total in the first round, then decide how many chasers they want to face in the second round, depending on the offers they receive.
The first round ends when they miss a question or get five right.