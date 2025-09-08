You need smarts and nerves of steel to take on The Chase quiz master Shaun Wallace, but Kiwis will get the chance to do so in November, when he visits Aotearoa.
Shaun Wallace, the professional quizzer know as “the Dark Destroyer” on The Chase, will return to Aotearoa in November for a quiz tour.
Hosted in partnership with Cure Kids and Sky’s Believe it Or Not, the tour will see Wallace hosting a series of Cure Kids Quiz Nights with allprofits from the events being donated to the charity.
Eight quizzes, hosted by New Zealand’s largest provider of weekly pub quizzes, trivia and quiz nights, will be held in locations including Christchurch, Invercargill, Wairarapa, Mount Maunganui and Pukekohe.
Tickets to all events are on sale now and can be purchased from Ticketmaster.
While in the country, Wallace will be taking in the sights of the country, popping into the odd pub quiz, and hoping to meet as many of his fans as possible. Last year he surprised quizzers at The Empire in central Auckland when he entered a team in their pub quiz.
Shaun Wallace’s Cure Kids Quiz Nights:
• November 3 – Fable Terrace Downs Resort, Windwhistle
• November 4 – Riccarton Park, Christchurch
• November 5 – McCashin’s Tap Room, Nelson
• November 7 – Bill Richardson Transport World, Invercargill
• November 10 – Copthorne Hotel & Resort Solway Park Wairarapa
• November 11 – 1841 Bar and Restaurant, Wellington
• November 13 – The Freeport with Cleaver & Co, Mount Maunganui