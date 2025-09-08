You need smarts and nerves of steel to take on The Chase quiz master Shaun Wallace, but Kiwis will get the chance to do so in November, when he visits Aotearoa.

Shaun Wallace, the professional quizzer know as “the Dark Destroyer” on The Chase, will return to Aotearoa in November for a quiz tour.

Hosted in partnership with Cure Kids and Sky’s Believe it Or Not, the tour will see Wallace hosting a series of Cure Kids Quiz Nights with all profits from the events being donated to the charity.

Eight quizzes, hosted by New Zealand’s largest provider of weekly pub quizzes, trivia and quiz nights, will be held in locations including Christchurch, Invercargill, Wairarapa, Mount Maunganui and Pukekohe.

Tickets to all events are on sale now and can be purchased from Ticketmaster.

This will be Wallace’s fifth trip to Aotearoa, with The Chase star saying “New Zealand is one of my favourite places on earth, this will be my fifth trip in the past six years - I cannot wait".