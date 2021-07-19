Bay Dreams lineup announced: Drum and Bass on the festival menu

Artists for 2022 Bay Dreams have been announced. Photo / Supplied

Bay Dreams is back with a fresh look and a new purpose featuring a range of artists from around the country and across the globe.

Bay Dreams 2022 will be held at TrustPower Baypark on January 3.



Powerhouse Tash Sultana, and chart-topping Tones and I are the two big names being dropped in the first lineup of artists.

Other big names include Chase & Status, Netsky, ONEFOUR, Masked Wolf, and Hybrid Minds presents Outline featuring Charlotte Haining and Tempza.

Tash Sultana is one of the main acts announced so far. Photo / Supplied

Sultana returns for their first New Zealand festival performance since Bay Dreams 2018 with over a billion streams under their belt, and a fresh album Terra Firma, which debuted at number one when released this year.

Sultana said they couldn't wait to head across the ditch for the summer.

"I'm finally returning to my second home across the sea. It's been almost two years since I've been on stage in New Zealand and this time I'll be back bringing an entirely new show to Bay Dreams."

Representing the stage for indie-pop is singer, songwriter, record producer and record-breaking sensation Tones and I.

"I am bloody coming back. I can't wait to see you all at Bay Dreams.

"Bay Dreams was my first overseas festival and it will also be my second too," she said.

The full lineup for the festival so far. Photo / Supplied

Organisers have said this year's festival had a distinct drum and bass flavour with Belgian talent Netsky set to electrify audiences with his viral tunes and instrumental layering.

For the first time in three years, electronic duo Chase & Status will be returning all the way from the UK.

Hybrid Minds will continue the drum and bass vibes, bringing their live Outline show to New Zealand for the very first time.



The Brighton-born Elevate and Shogun kingpin Friction makes his way back to the festival stage to blow audiences away with his technical ability.

Fans will also be treated to a nostalgic taste of Daft Punk with tribute act Discovery, which makes its way from Australia to present Daft Punk's catalogue of hits.

Joining the hip-hop scene is Masked Wolf, who will make his Aotearoa debut after breaking records with 'Astronaut In The Ocean', the fastest growing hip-hop record of 2021.

Holy Goof, Rene LaVice, V O E and Party Thieves will bring international bass, house and party elements to the infamous 'Bass Stages'.

The local lineup includes multi-platinum selling revered rock act Blindspott, who thrilled Kiwi fans when they reunited in 2019 and will make their first Bay Dreams appearance in 2022.

Tom Scott's Avantdale Bowling Club will showcase local hip-hop jazz talent, and rap duo Church & AP are set to bring the hook-heavy hits.

Joining them is Lilbubblegum, the kiwi-born, LA-based rapper who is exploding onto the scene in the US.

They will be joined by other must-see acts local artists Sons of Zion, Lance Savali, Muroki, KÉDU CARLÖ, Masaya, Poetik, Waja B2B Bloom, Brydie Tong, Jess Rhodes, Kaylee Bell, Ponz, Nakita, and Who Shot Scott.

Organisers say many more acts are to be announced in the coming weeks.