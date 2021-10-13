Bay Dreams cancels 2022 festivals: 'It wouldn't be right to do a watered down version':

Bay Dreams in 2021. Photo / NZME

Bay Dreams has called off its 2022 festivals due to MIQ uncertainty for international artists.

The one-day event was set to be held at Trustpower Baypark at Mount Maunganui on January 3, and at Trafalgar Park, Nelson, on January 5.

In a Facebook post, Bay Dreams organisers stated the festival would return in 2023 and refunds were being issued to ticketholders.

"As it stands, there is much uncertainty around the transtasman bubble and quarantine spaces are extremely difficult to obtain," the post stated.

"This results in a lot of uncertainty around which international artists will be able to enter NZ this summer."

We never thought we'd be in this position, and as difficult as this is, we feel it's best for the integrity of the... Posted by Bay Dreams - North Island on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

"We have made the difficult decision to give Bay Dreams the year off in 2022."

It said the decision to cancel the 2022 festivals was best for the "integrity of the show".

"It wouldn't be right to do a watered-down version."

Kiwi singer Hollie Smith took to Twitter this evening criticising the move.

"You know there are hundreds of NZ artists who are absolutely desperate to perform right?? This makes me wild."

"People will go. We need established festivals - artists and industry need to work."

Two electronic events would take place in both Tauranga and Nelson in January in place of Bay Dreams.

Quarantine spaces had been secured for international acts Netsky, Hybrid Minds, Friction and Koven. It was working on securing more MIQ spots for international artists.

Details would be released in a second announcement once confirmed.

Tickets for this event would go on sale next Wednesday, it said.

Bay Dreams was encouraging individuals to get vaccinated to enjoy live music this summer.

Bay Dreams Mount Maunganui attracted an estimated 29,347 attendees in 2019, most from out of the region. Visitors spent an estimated $8.8 million in Tauranga.