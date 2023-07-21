Margot Robbie seems to have been perfecting her acting skills for years, way before she made it big in Hollywood, reports news.com.au.

The Australian actress confessed to being a dramatic child back in the day. However, when she was younger, she may have taken it a step too far when she pranked her babysitter by faking her own death.

Chatting on BBC Radio 2′s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show with Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling, Robbie recounted a time in her youth when she came up with a scheme to scare her babysitter.

“We got a new babysitter and I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was like 16 and I thought she was so cool,” Robbie revealed on the show, which was filmed prior to the Hollywood SAG–AFTRA actors’ strike.

“We got this much older lady in and I was just not happy about it, and she told me to go have a bath and I didn’t want to and she was very cranky and I thought, ‘I’m going to show you.’”

In a dramatic turn of events, Robbie grabbed a knife and “sprawled out naked on the tiles” in the kitchen of her childhood home in Queensland before dousing herself with tomato sauce.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend CinemaCon. Photo / @barbiethemovie

She revealed that she lay on the floor for ages, waiting for the babysitter to find her. However, she said the wait was worth every second when the sitter found her and ran from the house, screaming in terror.

“I waited like 45 minutes for her to find me,” she said. “But it was worth the wait.”

Gosling, 42, then quipped that the Wolf of Wall Street actress had “produced [her] own death”.

The Neighbours alum confessed to faking multiple injuries as a kid in the interview.

“I also once practised like a pratfall on the cinema stairs at the shopping centre where I’m from and people called an ambulance. So I guess I was a bit of a dramatic child,” she laughed.

Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie. Photo / Warner Bros.

Despite being a dead-ringer in her latest role as Barbie in the just-released Greta Gerwig film, Robbie revealed that she was more of a trickster than a Barbie girl when growing up in Australia.

“I didn’t personally have any [Barbies] that I can recall,” she told People magazine.

“My sister did and I remember my cousin did. I would play with my cousin’s, but I wasn’t actually that much of a Barbie girl as a kid. I was more of a roll-around-in-the-mud kind of gal.”