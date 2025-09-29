Jay-Z, founder and chairman of Roc Nation, explained why he was chosen.
“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honoured to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”
Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is credited with helping Spanish-language rap music achieve mainstream popularity in the worldwide market.
Released in 2020, Bad Bunny’s third solo album, El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, became the first all-Spanish language album to top the Billboard 200.
His fourth solo album, Un Verano Sin Ti, became the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. To date the rapper has been awarded three Grammy Awards, 11 Latin Grammy Awards and eight Billboard Music Awards.
In May, he announced a 23-date stadium world tour in support of his latest album Debi Tirar Mas Fotos. As well as Australian dates in March 2026 the tour visits Europe, Japan, and Latin America but not the United States.
The tour started with a 30-date residency in the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan, with the first nine dates exclusively for local residents. It is estimated the residency will have a direct economic impact of US$250 million to his home country.
The artist explained concerns that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement might target fans at his concerts as justification for not doing US dates.
Earlier rumours suggested Taylor Swift or Adele might get the high-profile Super Bowl slot. The 2025 halftime show was headlined by Kendrick Lamar.
Super Bowl LX will take place on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.