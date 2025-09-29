Advertisement
Bad Bunny confirmed as Super Bowl 2026 halftime show headliner

Tyson Beckett
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Rapper and singer-songwriter Bad Bunny, who was born in Puerto Rico, deliberately avoided booking shows in the US for his upcoming worldwide tour.

Latin trap and reggaeton artist Bad Bunny will perform the halftime show at the Super Bowl LX in 2026.

Roc Nation, the NFL and Apple Music jointly announced the Puerto Rican musical superstar as the halftime act during the week four game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers

