Latin trap and reggaeton artist Bad Bunny will perform the halftime show at the Super Bowl LX in 2026.

Roc Nation, the NFL and Apple Music jointly announced the Puerto Rican musical superstar as the halftime act during the week four game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers

Bad Bunny, 31, also announced the news on his Instagram account, posting a video of him sat atop a goalpost on the beach soundtracked by his song Callaita.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” Bad Bunny said in a statement.

“It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown … this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”