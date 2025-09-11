Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Bad Bunny skips US tour dates over immigration concerns for Latino fans

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Bad Bunny excluded the US from his tour because of concerns about Immigration and Customs Enforcement targeting his shows. Photo / Getty Images

Bad Bunny excluded the US from his tour because of concerns about Immigration and Customs Enforcement targeting his shows. Photo / Getty Images

Bad Bunny didn’t include the US in his upcoming tour because he was “very concerned” about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) agents targeting his shows.

The 31-year-old rapper and singer-songwriter, who was born in Puerto Rico, insisted none of his reasons for avoiding the States were “out of hate”, because

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save