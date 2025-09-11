Bad Bunny excluded the US from his tour because of concerns about Immigration and Customs Enforcement targeting his shows. Photo / Getty Images

Bad Bunny excluded the US from his tour because of concerns about Immigration and Customs Enforcement targeting his shows. Photo / Getty Images

Bad Bunny didn’t include the US in his upcoming tour because he was “very concerned” about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) agents targeting his shows.

The 31-year-old rapper and singer-songwriter, who was born in Puerto Rico, insisted none of his reasons for avoiding the States were “out of hate”, because he has always enjoyed “magnificent” gigs in America, but he and his team were so worried about Ice they avoided the US.

When asked if he didn’t bring his tour to the US because of “concern about [the mass deportations of] Latinos in the United States”, he told i-D magazine: “Man, honestly, yes.

“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the US, and none of them were out of hate – I’ve performed there many times.

“All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent.