The Backstreet Boys have confirmed their return to New Zealand in 2023. Photo / Supplied

The biggest selling boy band of all time has confirmed their return to Aotearoa in 2023.

The Backstreet Boys are bringing their DNA world tour to New Zealand with a show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on March 11 next year.

The show dates for Australia and New Zealand have finally been confirmed, starting in Perth on February 25, followed by shows in Melbourne on February 28 and March 1, Sydney on March 4 and 5, and Brisbane on March 8 before heading to Auckland.

It comes after their original DNA world tour dates were postponed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They were due to play two shows at Spark Arena in May 2020, but postponed until April 2021 instead.

In March 2021, they announced the tour would be pushed until 2022, set to perform in Auckland on March 19 that year.

But in 2023, they’ll finally make it back to our shores - and Kiwi fans of the iconic boy band can prepare to hear all their hits from Everybody and I Want It That Way to songs from their latest album DNA.

It’s been over 25 years since AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson burst on to the scene, and they’re now touring in support of their tenth studio album, featuring songs written with Shawn Mendes, Lauv, Charli XCX, Andy Grammer and J Balvin.

The DNA tour is their largest arena tour in 18 years, kicking off in May 2019 with sold-out performances throughout Europe and the UK.

Howie Dorough says, “Vegas was amazing and the UK, European and US dates have been an absolute party ... Now it’s time for us to visit our fans all over the world.”

“The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do,” Brian Littrell adds.

“We’re living the next chapter that hasn’t been told yet, and that’s exciting.”

Tickets for the NZ show are on sale now.

The Backstreet Boys 2023 NZ tour date:

March 11, Spark Arena, Auckland