Sex scenes in film and television can get pretty steamy at time and not just for those at home watching.

If you have ever wondered if awkward moments arise during the filming of intimate scenes, you are not alone.

Intimacy co-ordinator David Thackeray confirms that, when shooting love scenes, it is very common for arousal to happen, as the actors "are going through the physical and the mind, so yeah, it happens," he recently told Insider.

Thackeray added that a "time-out" is called for the stars to regain their composure.

"Just making it really clear that's normal and that the worst thing you can do is carry on," he revealed, adding that coordinators should be clear that, "Hey, this can happen."

For an intimacy co-ordinator the most important thing is ensuring that the actors feel comfortable, explains Thackeray — who has worked on projects for Netflix, Warner Bros. and HBO.

"Give them five minutes, then I come in and check in," he said. "Then we come back into it when they're ready."

"The worst thing we can do is gawk or make it a massive deal," he continued. "I will say for the crew as well, making sure they're aware of what scene is being shot, what nudity is gonna be seen. You don't want them to be surprised."

Engaging the services of an intimacy co-ordinator is very important when it comes to very racy scenes, like those seen in the hit Netflix drama, Bridgerton.

Phoebe Dynevor, who stars as Daphne Bridgerton on the series told Glamour last year that an intimacy co-ordinator helped her with the steamy scenes in the show. Photo / Supplied

Phoebe Dynevor, who stars as Daphne Bridgerton on the series told Glamour last year that an intimacy co-ordinator helped her with the steamy scenes she had with co-star Regé-Jean Page, who played love interest Simon Basset.

"We did the intimate scenes like stunts — we blocked them out, so you have yoga balls in between you and all sorts of things that never make you feel exposed in any way," Dynevor revealed.

The 25-year-actress also claimed that having a female intimacy coordinator made the difficult scenes a lot easier to manage, saying: "No one wants to be told how to orgasm by a man".