Ava DuVernay's company picks up NZ film Cousins for US, Netflix release

The rights for Cousins have been picked up by Selma director Ava DuVernay's company. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand film Cousins has earned the support of Oscar-nominated film-maker Ava DuVernay.

The movie about three Māori cousins was adapted from the 1992 novel by Patricia Grace. The critically acclaimed film premiered in March this year and debuted at the No 1 at the NZ box office. Ainsley Gardiner and Briar Grace-Smith co-directed the film.

The plot follows cousins Makareta, Mata, and Missy through different time periods, and shows the wāhine when they are young girls, young adults, and older women. Rachel House, Tanea Heke, and Grace-Smith star as the oldest versions of the cousins.

Now the distribution arm of DuVernay's company Array has picked up the rights for the film's release in North America, the UK and Ireland. It means the movie will reach a wide range of audiences overseas, including Netflix subscribers.

According to Deadline, Cousins will release on July 2 in select theatres in the US and will be available to stream on Netflix from July 22.

Array president Tilane Jones said in a statement to Deadline that Cousins is a "beautiful story exploring identity, culture and family that goes beyond borders and time,".

Film-maker Ava DuVernay's company Array has purchased the rights to distribute Cousins. Photo / Getty Images

"Ainsley Gardiner and Briar Grace-Smith have crafted an impassioned adaptation of Patricia Grace's classic novel that allows insight and understanding into the Māori culture, as well as the injustice faced by many indigenous groups. We are inspired at Array to be able to work with this talented duo and bring this powerful film to audiences across the globe."

DuVernay was nominated for an Oscar for her documentary 13th, and is also known for directing the 2014 film Selma and Netflix series When They See Us.