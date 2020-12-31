Australian TV star hospitalised after falling from trapeze during theatre performance

Australian entertainment veteran Kerri-Anne Kennerley, 67, has been hospitalised after plunging 4.5 metres from a trapeze during a performance of the musical Pippin.

The "nasty" incident happened during Wednesday night's show in Sydney and Kennerley was immediately taken to hospital.

It's since been revealed by The Daily Telegraph that she has broken her collarbone and it's unknown when and if Kennerley will be able to reprise her role in the Tony Award-winning musical, which is slated to finish on January 31, 2021.

Now, horrifying footage has emerged of the freak accident. After spinning on a trapeze, Kennerley falls, prompting several people to run to her aid.

Kennerley has previously spoken about the vigorous six-day training schedule she undertook to prepare for her role. Part of her performance includes going up "15ft" on a trapeze and performing stunts mid-air.

Speaking to The Senior, she called it a "big learning curve".

"It's all about upper body strength and core work. In my big number, I have to get on a trapeze and go up 15ft," she said.

"I'm helped by a very strapping, hunky trapeze artist and we do several movements including one called The Bird, and one where I have to hang by my feet."

2020 has proved to be a challenging year for Kennerley, following her axing from the Australian morning TV show Studio 10.

In an emotional farewell to the show, she told audiences that she felt "saved" by the show following the death of her husband, John Kennerley, in 2019.

Kerri-Anne Kennerley on Australian morning TV show Studio 10. Screenshot / Channel 10

"I thought I'd have John for a very long time - it wasn't to be. Coming into work probably literally saved me. You people, our audience, literally saved me," she said.

Despite this, Kennerley's time at the show wasn't without its controversy. In 2019 Kennerley clashed with Studio 10 panellist Yumi Stynes after denouncing the motives of Australia Day protesters and accusing them of ignoring the alleged rape of women and children in "the outback".

Her comments led to Stynes calling Kennerley racist.

In October of that year, the golf enthusiast also came under fire for claiming climate change activists should be used "as speed bumps". This was in response to Extinction Rebellion protesters who announced a week-long protest filled with acts of civil-disobedience.

"I would leave them all super-glued to wherever they do it," she said. "No emergency services should help them, nobody should do anything and you just put little witches hats around them."

A representative for Channel 10 later told Junkee that Kennerley's comments were "clearly a joke".