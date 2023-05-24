The Aussie model recalls catching the Oscar winner’s eye in LA when she was just 19, with the actor apparently asking for her phone number. Photos / Instagram and Getty Images

Aussie model Steph Claire Smith has made a whopping claim that she ghosted Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio after meeting him in a nightclub ten years ago, according to news.com.au.

The 29-year-old revealed that she caught the eye of the Titanic star, 48, at an LA nightclub when she was just 19, and alleges the Oscar winner asked her out.

“I was dancing on my own for most of the night, and I noticed someone looking at me and I realised this guy is wearing one of those hats, like those English hats and I was like, he kinda looks like Leonardo DiCaprio,” she shared on the latest episode of her KICPOD podcast.

“Then my friend came over and was like, ‘Steph, apparently Leonardo DiCaprio is here’ and I was like “Wow, it is him!’”

Smith, joined by her co-host Laura Henshaw, went on to say that her and her friends ended up heading to another nightclub where she, again, bumped into DiCaprio. However, this time, one of the people in his posse came up to her.

“This person that was with him weaved themselves through the crowd and was like, ‘Do you want to meet Leo?’ Abso-f***ing-lutely I do!” she said.

“So we went over, he did the whole French double kiss on the cheek … and then he was like, ‘Can I grab your number, I would love to take you out for dinner to some of the nicest restaurants around here.’”

“He then messaged us and said, ‘This is Leo, this is the number you can contact me on,’” revealed Smith, who added that she “never replied” to his text.

Henshaw was gobsmacked that Smith left the Hollywood actor “on read”, going on to exclaim: “You ghosted Leonardo DiCaprio.”

However, the model shared her good reason for not messaging the actor back. She was already dating her now-husband, Josh Miller, at the time.

Smith revealed that she told her boyfriend at the time about her encounter with DiCaprio straight after it happened - and he was more impressed than jealous.

“I’m the one that got away, I don’t know what to say,” jested Smith, who married Miller back in 2019.

The pair welcomed a baby boy named Harvey John Miller in May 2021.

DiCaprio went on to date some of the industry’s most beautiful A-listers, such as Kelly Rohrbach, Nina Agdal and Gigi Hadid.

The actor also dated model and actress Camila Morrone for four years before the pair called it quits last year.



