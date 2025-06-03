In-N-Out’s core menu in America consists of three burger varieties: a hamburger, cheeseburger, and a “Double-Double” which has two hamburger patties and two slices of cheese. French fries and fountain drinks are available, as well as three flavours of milkshakes.
The hamburgers are served with lettuce, tomato, optional onions and a sauce that is a variant of Thousand Island dressing.
There are, however, additional named items not on the menu, but available at every In-N-Out. These make up the chain’s “secret menu”, though the menu is viewable on the company’s website.
The burger chain was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder.
The couple are the grandparents of notoriously private billionaire chief executive Lynsi Snyder.
Lynsi Snyder gradually received stakes in the business as part of a complicated trust plan made by her grandparents, and in 2017 she received the last slice of her fortune, on her 35th birthday.