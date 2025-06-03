Just before 10am she estimated she was about 20th in line with the queue now about 100 deep.

Attendees are given a wristband when they arrive at the event.

More than 100 food lovers are braving the rain in Auckland to get a taste of In-N-Out burger at Wynyard Quarter. NZ Herald photo by Tyson Beckett

In-N-Out Burger, which was established in California in 1948, is yet to be franchised outside the US. They irregularly hold pop-up events in Aotearoa.

In February 2023 they operated from St John’s Bar & Eatery on Cable St with National MP Chris Bishop amongst those who turned up to try the burgers.

In 2020 they operated out of Portland Public House in the Auckland suburb of Kingsland, with people queuing for hours to try the American burger chain.

An image from Reddit promoting the one-day In-N-Out pop-up in Auckland. Photo / Reddit.

In-N-Out’s core menu in America consists of three burger varieties: a hamburger, cheeseburger, and a “Double-Double” which has two hamburger patties and two slices of cheese. French fries and fountain drinks are available, as well as three flavours of milkshakes.

The hamburgers are served with lettuce, tomato, optional onions and a sauce that is a variant of Thousand Island dressing.

There are, however, additional named items not on the menu, but available at every In-N-Out. These make up the chain’s “secret menu”, though the menu is viewable on the company’s website.

The burger chain was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder.

The couple are the grandparents of notoriously private billionaire chief executive Lynsi Snyder.

Lynsi Snyder gradually received stakes in the business as part of a complicated trust plan made by her grandparents, and in 2017 she received the last slice of her fortune, on her 35th birthday.