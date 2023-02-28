Queues out the door for Wellington’s In-N-Out popup

The queue outside Wellington's In-N-Out popup this morning. Photo / Nick James

There’s a queue out the door minutes after Wellington’s In-N-Out burger pop-up opened.

The one-day event is being hosted from St Johns Bar and Eatery on the waterfront and will see the American chain store’s popular burgers and fries being served up to the capital’s customers – but only between 9am and 3pm, and only while stocks last.

By 9.06am around 50 people were in the queue – a few of whom had tasted In-N-Out overseas and were keen to have another try.

National MP Chris Bishop was one of those who turned up to try the burgers, saying he had also tried the chain while overseas on his honeymoon and the burgers were the best he’s ever had.

“I’m just looking at the line and weighing up whether I want to wait! Could be a long time!”

By 9.30am the line was snaking around the waterfront with at least 100 people in the queue.

Chantelle told NZME she had tried the fast-food chain with her husband while visiting Los Angeles in 2018 and was thrilled to have the chance to give it another go.

“It’s kind of nostalgic to be here today!”

She said the pop-up makes the experience “a bit more special”.

“It’s kind of like a one-off event, it’s quite cool.”

Ivy Beck, from Wainuiomata, said she woke up at 6.15am to make sure she got into town on time.

“It’s amazing, I feel like nothing exciting ever happens here!” she said.

“I feel like whenever it comes to things like concerts it’s always Auckland or Christchurch, so it’s really nice that we get the opportunity to have In-N-Out and I’m really excited to try it.”

It’s not the first time the chain has popped up in Aotearoa – it first appeared in Auckland in 2013, then again in 2017 and most recently in 2020.