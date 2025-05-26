Uwe Grodd conducts his only religious opera, urging the audience to reflect on life. Photo / Thomas Hamill

Verdi’s Requiem, inspired by Alessandro Manzoni’s death, is considered Verdi’s most personal work.

Uwe Grodd led Auckland Choral and Auckland Chamber Choir in a powerful performance at the town hall.

Teddy Tahu Rhodes’ performance was criticised for vibrato and tone issues, affecting the overall quartet.

Verdi’s Requiem may well be the most deeply personal of his works. Inspired by the death of Alessandro Manzoni, a much-admired writer and political force, it offered the Italian composer an opportunity for gravitas not always associated with the operatic stage.

Uwe Grodd, before conducting tonight’s performance by Auckland Choral and Auckland Chamber Choir, brought on a ripple of laughter speaking of this being Verdi’s only religious opera; quickly, and more seriously, we were urged to take time out and reflect on life.

A well-measured Requiem et Kyrie, effortlessly moving from whispers to full-blooded choral magnificence, was an invitation not to be refused.

One could sense adrenalin pulsing throughout a full town hall as Verdi’s Dies Irae dispensed its fire and brimstone, complete with trumpet spectaculars and pounding bass drum. Smaller sections of this massive movement would introduce the four soloists.