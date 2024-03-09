Jenni Mortimer and Lillie Rohan take a look at the history of the Oscars and explain why they matter. Video / NZHerald / Gettyimages / AP

This year’s Oscars gift bag is worth nearly US$200,000.

The Academy Awards is renowned for gifting attendees lavish free packages packed with treats from plastic surgery vouchers to five-star holidays.

It’s been estimated by Buzzfeed this year’s gift bag is stuffed with US$178,000 ($288,259) of goods, with nominees including Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper and Paul Giamatti set to take home taking a dazzling array of surprises in their bags at the ceremony on Monday (NZT).

The priciest offering in the 2024 package is a three-night trip valued at US$50,000 ($80,971) to Chalet Zermatt Peak, a luxurious ski chalet in the Swiss mountains.

Other vacations in the set include a visit to the Golden Door spa in San Marco, California, where the average nightly stay costs US$1800 ($2914) – as well as a stay in a luxury villa at Saint-Barth Paradise, where a week-long trip will set paying guests back around US$80,000 ($129,554).

Affordable fashion and beauty items are packed into this year’s gift bag, including an Elboque shearling bag (valued at US$311 [$503]), a Bagceit handbag holder (US$55 [$89]) and a bundle of Miage skincare products (US$516 [$835]).

The award-winning Cerabalm (US$55 [$89]) and the D22 Tonic (US$88 [$142]) are also included in the bag, along with Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum (US$20 [$32]) and Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray (US$34 [$55]).

There is also a trio of products from Instytutum – Flawless Pads costing US$95 ($154), Hydrafusion 4D HA Water Burst Cream (US$87 [$141]) and Fancy Match Lip Gloss (US$44 [$71].)

Attendees, such as Emma Stone (Poor Things), will be treated to plenty of goodies in this year's gift bags. Photo / AP

A microneedling session from Cynosure and a Helight Sleep device worth $139 ($225) is also in the gift bag, and novelty items include a 50th anniversary Rubik’s Cube.

The Oscars airs on Monday from 1pm from the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, with films including Barbie, Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon vying for the best picture trophy.

Kiwis can tune in to watch the red carpet and the awards ceremony from 11.30am on Disney+.