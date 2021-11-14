Astroworld festival deaths: Drake spent $1m at strip club the night after tragedy

Rappers Drake and Travis Scott are being sued for damages over the festival deaths. Photo / Getty Images

Just one day after rapper Drake performed at the Astroworld festival during which nine people died, he was spotted at a strip club.

He was apparently "drowning his sorrows" after the tragic event by showering strippers with money, according to Page Six.

Drake reportedly left around $1 million in cash on the floor of the Area 29 strip club in Houston, Texas.

In video footage shared to social media, women can be seen picking up the cash and saying "Thanks, Drake", in unison.

Another post that has since been deleted tagged Drake by his Instagram handle @champagnepapi.

Three days after the "devastating tragedy" at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival, Drake issued his first public statement.

"I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy," he wrote on Instagram with a photo of himself praying on his knees.

Scott himself, who also performed at the festival, was said to have been in tears over the tragedy and "laying low" with Kylie Jenner. The pair are expecting their second child together.

Drake is a regular at the strip club in question and it's believed he also visited in the days leading up to the disastrous performance.

Over 100 lawsuits have already been filed against Drake, Scott and concert promoter Live Nation, both by the families of the victims and by those who have suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the crowd surge during which nine lost their lives.

Texas lawyer Thomas Henry noted in a press release that Scott and Drake continued performing even as vehicles tried to break through the crowd to help the injured amid calls for the show to be stopped.

"Live musical performances are meant to inspire catharsis, not tragedy," Henry said.

"Many of these concertgoers were looking forward to this event for months, and they deserved a safe environment in which to have fun and enjoy the evening. Instead, their night was one of fear, injury, and death."

A representative for Drake did not respond to The Sun's request for comment.