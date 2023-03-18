Kiwi music icon Tina Cross, who is a member of The Lady Killers. Photo / Dean Purcell

After four decades, Tina Cross has truly become one of New Zealand’s entertainment icons - and she’s not planning on stopping anytime soon.

After rising to fame by winning the Pacific Song Contest in 1979, Cross is now well-known for her supergroup, The Lady Killers, and has become a regular presence on stage.

In he next role, she takes on Madame Morrible in a new production of The Wizard of Oz musical prequel, Wicked.

“It’s the first time I’ve played an older role,” Cross told Paula Bennett on her NZ Herald podcast, Ask Me Anything. “I mean, look, I will be on pension next year, so Madam Morrible actually is probably around 66 or 68. I’m not that old yet, but for a long time I played younger roles, younger than I was, so this is actually quite good.”

The 64-year-old is still thriving despite being near the pension age, and said turning 60 changed her whole outlook on life.

Cross said part of the joy of getting older is that it provides more luxury to choose the roles you want to play. The villainous aspect of Madame Morrible drew her towards Wicked.

I feel like now downtime is a good thing, and it’s very rejuvenating and I think we need that at this stage of life too. But there are periods where I go, ‘oh God, I haven’t done anything for a while, what’s going on?’ But I think that’s where you can pick and choose a couple of things that you love.”

Cross’ advice for anyone looking to take a break and enjoy their mature age more is simple: just make sure you don’t stay away from what you love for too long.

“You are only as good as the last performance. I’m not even talking about vocally, I’m talking about confidence,” she said.

“And just to move yourself forward and think, ‘I might’ve had five years off, but I can still do it’, you can’t stay off it for too long, otherwise you start to question yourself: ‘It’s been such a long time since I’ve, since I’ve done this, can I do it?’”

She said being able to do things she loves, such as performing with the other Lady Killers over the past 18 years, means she is able to go out and perform and work and still have joy in what she does.

Listen to the full podcast for more from Tina on her varied career, including working with prisoners, and more advice on how she stays active and finds the joy in her career.

Tina Cross can be seen on stage in Wicked at the SkyCity Theatre in Auckland from March 31.

Ask Me Anything is a NZ Herald podcast, hosted by Paula Bennett. New episodes are out every Sunday.

You can follow the podcast at iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.