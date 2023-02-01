Actor Daniel Masterson, most commonly known for his role as Steven Hyde in That '70s Show, was charged with three counts of rape. Photo / Supplied

Actor Daniel Masterson, most commonly known for his role as Steven Hyde in That '70s Show, was charged with three counts of rape. Photo / Supplied

Ashton Kutcher is finally addressing his former co-star Danny Masterson’s rape allegations.

In 2020, Masterton - who played Steven Hyde in the comedy series That 70′s Show - was arrested and charged with three different counts of rape involving three separate women.

The 44-year old actor is finally sharing his thoughts on the actor’s criminal charges.

“I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way,” he revealed in an interview with Esquire, adding that he hoped Masterson would “be found innocent of the charges brought against him”.

Kutcher reflected on the time he spent working with his co-star, noting that he saw Masterson as a mentor during his early years in the acting scene. However, he concluded that the ultimate answer regarding The Ranch star’s allegations isn’t a simple one.

“Ultimately, I can’t know,” Kutcher continued. “I’m not the judge. I’m not the jury. I’m not the DA. I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused. And so, in that case, I don’t have a space to comment.” The actor paused for a while before adding, “I just don’t know.”

Masterson was arrested and charged in June 2020 with three counts of rape by force or fear. The incidents were reported between 2001 and 2003 by three separate women on different occasions, according to E! News.

Danny Masterton, Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott in The Ranch. Photo / Supplied

Following the star’s arrest, Masterson’s lawyer maintained that his client was innocent, telling E! News at the time, “We’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.”

While Masterton and his accusers were all members of the Church of Scientology, the women no longer associate themselves with the religion, according to the Associated Press. During a preliminary hearing in May 2021, one of Masterton’s accusers testified that she refrained from filing a police report due to her and the actor both belonging to the church.

Danny Masterton pleaded not guilty to all three charges in January 2021. The case was declared a mistrial over a year later after a jury was unable to come to a decision regarding the three counts against the actor.

The LA County District Attorney’s Office expressed that it was “disappointed with the outcome”.

“We also want to give our heartfelt appreciation to the victims for bravely stepping forward and recounting their harrowing experiences,” The LA County District Attorney’s Office shared in a statement on November 20. “We also are thankful for the hard work of the prosecution team and we will now consider our next steps as it relates to prosecuting this case.”

According to E! News, a new trial date has been confirmed for March 27, 2023.

Sexual harm - Where to get help

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz Alternatively, contact your local police station - click here for a list.

