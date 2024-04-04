Ashton Kutcher and Sean 'Diddy' Combs have been pals for decades. Photos / Getty Images

Warning: mention of sexual assault

Ashton Kutcher has been spotted in Los Angeles after rumours began to swirl that the actor is preparing to be subpoenaed in the case against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The That 70s Show star, 46, was seen running errands while wearing a navy blue Chicago Bears shirt with black shorts and a cap.

His latest appearance comes as Kutcher puts distance between himself and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who has been a close friend of the Two and a Half Men star for decades.

Combs has been in the headlines recently after federal agents raided his homes in LA and Miami. The raid was allegedly tied to allegations made against the rapper, accusing him of sex trafficking, sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of drugs and firearms.

Now, there’s a possibility that Kutcher’s longstanding friendship with Diddy could see him come into some legal issues, according to a close source.

Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs and Ashton Kutcher during VH1 Big In '03 - Backstage and Audience at Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, California, United States. Photo / Getty Images

“He is expecting a subpoena as they have been good friends for 20 years,” an insider told Daily Mail.

After Combs’ Los Angeles mansions were searched by Homeland Security last month, his alleged associate Brendan Paul, 25, was arrested by police after he was accused of being Diddy’s “drug mule”.

The Associated Press reported that the raids are said to be part of a larger investigation into sex trafficking claims made against the musician.

In a recently-resurfaced 2019 episode of Hot Ones, Kutcher was asked by host Sean Evans about the house parties Diddy used to throw.

“I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” he confessed. The actor then paused for a moment before saying: “I can’t tell that one either.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, June 12, 2018, with guests Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Ashton Kutcher. Photo / Getty Images

Combs and Kutcher have been pals for decades and even featured together on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2018 where the Coming Home rapper raved about their friendship.

“I was doing Making the Band on MTV, he was doing Punk’d and I gave him a call one day and said, ‘I heard that you are going to punk me and I just don’t think that’s a good idea’,” Combs told Corden.

Kutcher then interrupted his buddy, saying: “I’m pretty sure that’s not the way you said it. ‘I don’t think that’s a good idea,’ is that what you said?” and the pair both burst out in laughter.

What’s more, according to reports, Kutcher’s wife Mila Kunis, 40, has banned him from chatting to Diddy or even offering him public support after the couple faced severe backlash last year for backing convicted rapist Danny Masterson during his trial.

Heavy D., Jamie Foxx, Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson and Wilmer Valderrama. Photo / Getty Images

Kutcher and Kunis wrote letters to the court, which were obtained by Daily Mail, speaking highly of their former co-star Masterson, saying he always “treated people with decency, equality, and generosity”.

“There is no way in hell Ashton or Mila will be showing any sort of public support for Diddy right now,” the insider shared with Daily Mail.

“Regardless of Ashton’s long history with him, he has distanced himself from Diddy since Cassie’s lawsuit, and even more so in the wake of the new ones.

“Mila will not let Ashton be in any sort of contact. He is expecting a subpoena as they have been good friends for 20 years.”