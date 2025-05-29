Armageddon Expo returns to Auckland with Marvel stars and hundreds of exhibitors

Gruffudd said that coming to Auckland is the farthest afield he has been for a convention, but travelling the world to visit different countries has been an unexpected pleasure.

“It’s not something that I had ever anticipated, but I’m certainly delighted at the opportunity, because I do enjoy that sense of adventure and travel, and I only wish that I could spend more time at these great places than I often get to do.”

He said that it often feels like a modern version of how repertory casts of theatre actors used to travel the United Kingdom performing different plays every night.

For the Welsh-born, LA-based actor it’s also an opportunity to experience the “cascade of love” that fans feel for characters.

“You’re sitting there meeting and greeting people that these characters and these movies mean so much to, and they’re a big part of their upbringing as those movies would’ve been for me growing up as well.

“It’s just a lovely exchange with people who have just enjoyed your work and the characters that you are representing.”

Gruffudd’s breakout role was in Hornblower, the Emmy-winning series of TV movies that were adapted from the Horatio Hornblower novels.

He said that the show was beloved by multiple generations as entertainment the whole family could watch, and he’s been surprised to see how many people fondly remember that show when he appears at conventions.

Ioan Gruffudd as Hornblower.

His role as Mr Fantastic in the two mid-Noughties Fantastic Four adaptations is still what excites fans the most.

A new adaptation of Marvel Comics’ first family, with Pedro Pascal now playing the elastic genius, is due out later this year, but the trailers and marketing have inspired a wave of nostalgia from those who grew up watching those movies.

Gruffudd said it was extraordinary to be part of a movie of that scale, and it’s been wonderful to see it still resonate with people 20 years later.

“I think these things are generational,” he said, comparing it to the James Bond franchise.

" My James Bond was Roger Moore’s James Bond. The generation above me would’ve had Connery as their bond, so I think it goes in cycles like that. And I think these things have such an effect on you as a young person and especially as, as a child, it sort of informs your upbringing.“

While his Fantastic Four movies were produced separately from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has dominated the box office in recent years, the upcoming Avengers movies are set to feature actors and characters from the expanded cinematic multiverse.

Chris Evans reprised his role as Johnny Storm from the Fantastic Four movies in last year’s Deadpool and Wolverine. Gruffudd said that he would be “delighted to come back and, and don the costume” once again if he ever got the call.

“It’s been lovely to be part of these delicious rumours that I see online, and from fans and people asking me at conventions. It honestly warms my heart when people get that excited about the prospect of it, and certainly if it’s that call were to come in, I’d be there in a heartbeat.”

Alongside the celebrity panels, more than 300 exhibitors and artists are due to feature across all three days of Armageddon.

Costume designers from hit shows Agatha All Along and Stranger Things will also be there hosting cosplay competitions and an exhibition of costumes.

The team behind Armageddon will also be debuting “CARmageddon”, their latest creation inspired by many popular fictional cars over the decades.

Armageddon Expo is on over King’s Birthday weekend at Auckland Showgrounds.