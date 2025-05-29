Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Armageddon Expo returns to Auckland with Marvel stars and hundreds of exhibitors

Ethan Sills
By
Podcast Production Manager·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Thousands of fans are expected at the latest Armageddon Expo in Auckland.

Thousands of fans are expected at the latest Armageddon Expo in Auckland.

New Zealand’s biggest pop culture expo returns to Auckland for another round of superheroes, video games and cosplay.

Armageddon Expo is back at the Auckland Showgrounds over the long weekend, as part of the long-running event’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

As usual, a number of Hollywood stars will be present to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment