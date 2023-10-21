Armageddon bounces back for spring

The invitation is fancy dress and, it seems, almost everyone conformed at the Armageddon Expo ‘Springeddo’ at the ASB Showgrounds in central Auckland.

It’s the first Labour Weekend Armageddon since before Covid and a welcome return for the ever-popular convention.

Fans of sci-fi, anime, horror, fantasy and gaming flocked back to their favourite show to show off their costumes and rub shoulders with some of the stars of TV, film and the internet.

Star Trek fans were treated to appearances from Trek Captain Kate Mulgrew alongside Todd Stashwick, Robert Picardo, Melissa Navia and Jess Bush from current series Picard and Strange New Worlds.

The Mandalorian fans were thrilled to meet Brendan Wayne (also the grandson of John Wayne), Katy O’Brian and Omid Abtahi.

Image 1 of 11 : Alex Harding dressed as Emu Otori and Lucian Kwok dressed as Nene, characters from Project Sekai. Photo / Dean Purcell

Fantasy stars from Charmed include Brian Krause, along with gaming legend Troy Baker from dystopian TV drama and the game The Last of Us.

It has been four long years since Armageddon has been able to lock in their favoured Labour Weekend dates at the Auckland Showgrounds and for fans, exhibitors and guests, reclaiming those dates is the best news ever.

“What that means is three and a half huge days of geek glory, with music, movies, anime, television, gaming, esports, virtual reality, wargaming, role-playing games, amusements, collectibles, K-pop and so much more,” said Armageddon Founder, Bill Geradts before the event. “This will be our biggest Armageddon Expo yet and we are truly excited to be bringing this back to Auckland,”

A strong contingent of Anime actors and artists have also made the journey to Springeddon, with Anairis Quiñones (My Hero Academia), AJ Beckles (Tokyo Revengers), Jason Spisak (Arcane, Young Justice), Derick Snow (Fire Force) and Austin Tindle (Tokyo Ghoul).

Other attractions include the YouTube sensation TheHillywood Show, the brainchild of internet celebrities comedy sister duo Hilly and Hannah Hindi, which has amassed 1.7 million YouTube subscribers by creating parody videos of pop culture classics like Lord of the Rings, Twilight, Stranger Things and Suicide Squad.

And Cosplay fans have three of the subculture’s most skilful stars, WitchyBrew, Morgan Le Foy and Danielle DeNicola bringing their costumes and makeup for demonstrations and workshops throughout the weekend.

Sunday will see a unique performance from Wellington’s Supertonic Choir featuring a variety of geek, TV, Game and Film music backed by a full orchestra. Headline pieces include: Into the West from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (movie), Baba Yetu from Sid Meier’s Civilization (video game), Running up that Hill, Kate Bush from Stranger Things (TV series), A first-time live performance of music from Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance (video game), and Main Theme from Fullmetal Alchemist (anime).

And to top it all off a K-Pop competition explodes onto the main stage on Monday with all the incredible energy and passion K-pop is renowned for.

The Armageddon Expo runs all weekend with tickets available at the gate. See more at https://www.armageddonexpo.com/