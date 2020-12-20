Ariana Grande is engaged to real estate broker Dalton Gomez

A source confirmed to E! News that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are engaged. Photos / Instagram

Ariana Grande is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez, with a source confirming the news to E!.

Grande, who is hours away from airing her tell-all Netflix documentary, shared snapshots on Instagram featuring a large ring on her finger and photos of her and Gomez looking loved up.

Sources close to Ariana then confirmed to E! News that she and the real estate broker have taken the next step in their relationship. "It's a happy time. Everyone is happy, families are happy," the insider shared. "They could not be more excited."

The eye-catching ring features a large oval cut diamond with a white pearl set on a gold band.

Grande captioned the photos: "forever n then some".

The pair have been together for seven months, after first sparking romance rumours in March 2020. They made their official debut as a couple in May in Ariana and Justin Bieber's music video Stuck With U.

In June, the singer made her romance with Dalton Instagram official and shared rare photos of Gomez.

Back in October, a source told E! News the couple was "head-over-heels" for each other.

"Ariana is still madly in love with Dalton and is head over heels," the source said at the time. "It's a very healthy relationship. They love to be 'normal' and Ari loves that he is very down to Earth. He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key."

According to the source, Ariana's latest album, Positions, was "definitely inspired by her current feelings and relationship".

"She is in love and definitely wanted to express it on the new album," the insider added. "She wanted it to be very flirty and somewhat sexual. She's truly in a great place and is doing well."