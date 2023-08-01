Angus Cloud’s co-stars and fans are sharing their tributes to the star following his tragic death at the age of 25.

He’s remembered for his fan favourite performance on the hit HBO show Euphoria, where he played gentle drug dealer Fezco alongside Zendaya’s Rue Bennett, Hunter Schafer’s Jules Vaughn, Jacob Elordi’s Nate Jacobs and Maude Apatow’s Lexi Howard.

Euphoria’s second season premiere, an episode titled Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door, saw Cloud’s character explore a range of emotions, from a sweet moment with Apatow’s Lexi to a brutal attack on jock Nate.

The violent fight scene at a New Year’s Eve party left viewers and critics in shock, but also in awe of Cloud’s range as an actor.

The scene saw Nate taunt Fezco until he’s provoked to attack him with a glass bottle, beating him to the point where Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa Demie) have to rush him to hospital.

In the first season of Euphoria, Nate calls the police on Fez and lands him in trouble with the law - so this moment is about revenge for the otherwise soft-spoken character.

Rolling Stone has recalled Cloud’s “fluidity as an actor”, writing that “Cloud knew how to toggle between tenderness and rage, particularly in this episode, where his performance was at its peak”.

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud has passed away aged 25. Photo / HBO

The fight comes moments after Fezco meets Lexi, Cassie’s shy younger sister, and the pair strike up an unlikely friendship. Fez even gives Lexi his number before he is distracted by Nate.

“Other choices Cloud made took it beyond a crude attack: just before Fez walks off from Nate’s unconscious body, he glances up to see Lexi watching him and averts his eyes, a mix of fury, shame and pain — all a testament to what Cloud was able to pull out in front of the cameras,” the outlet noted.

Elordi later said regarding the scene, “You get this feeling like if you dance too close to the flames, you’re gonna get burned. So, for me, that was a knowing feeling that it was coming, I just didn’t think it would be quite so brutal.”

A tribute to Cloud was shared on the show’s official social media channels this morning.

Releasing a statement on the official social media channels of Euphoria, a tribute to the late star read: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Elordi, Zendaya and Apatow are among those who are yet to comment on the star’s death, though Javon Walton, who plays his on-screen brother Ashtray, shared a photo of the pair and wrote “Rest easy brother” in tribute.