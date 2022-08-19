Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are "clearly in love" ahead of their second wedding. Photo / AP

An ambulance has been seen leaving Ben Affleck's 35ha estate ahead of his second wedding to Jennifer Lopez.

People Magazine has reported the couple are due to tie the knot for a second time on the large estate this weekend, however before the nuptials could even begin an ambulance was seen arriving at the estate and transporting a patient to a Savannah-area hospital.

Daily Mail has since reported the emergency vehicle was seen exiting the property with Affleck's car following behind.

A source told the news outlet the patient is Affleck's mother, Christine Anne Boldt, and she required medical attention after falling off a dock and cutting her leg at the Riceboro property.

Affleck reportedly found her and called the ambulance. She later received stitches at the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Ben Affleck's mother, Christine Anne Boldt was rushed to hospital today. Photo / Getty Images

It comes as the Marry Me star and the Deep Water actor - who recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas - are preparing for a lavish three-day wedding this weekend.

Page Six reported the power couple are set to be joined by friends and family at their second wedding, with the rehearsal dinner being held on Friday, followed by the ceremony the following day and a barbecue on Sunday.

Ahead of the weekend's festivities, the loved-up pair and their children paid a visit to Glow Med Spa in Savannah, Georgia, earlier this week with the spa's owner Courtney Victor telling People Magazine the family looked so "happy".

"They are clearly in love. They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in "a little white wedding chapel" last month. Photo / On the JLO

Speaking about the Jenny From The Block singer, Victor said: "She is absolutely flawless. It's unbelievable how beautiful she is. She is the epitome of a glowing bride," adding, "The group was so low-key and gracious."

Lopez has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 with former spouse Jennifer Garner.

The pair's second wedding will be officiated by podcaster and former monk Jay Shetty.

According to The New York Post's Page Six column, the high-profile duo's ceremony this weekend will see the On Purpose podcast host lead proceedings.

It comes after the On The Floor hitmaker previously appeared on Shetty's podcast and the pair recently teamed up at her concert in Los Angeles with Maluma to help four couples get married as part of a PR stunt for her movie Marry Me.

It's said the hitmaker will wear a custom couture Ralph Lauren gown and that pictures from the day will be published in Vogue.

An insider claimed, "It's going to be all about JLo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day."

The power couple are set to be joined by friends and family at their second wedding. Photo / AP

Meanwhile, the guest list is expected to be star-studded, including Affleck's brother Casey Affleck, Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel.

The outlet recently revealed the pair hired Colin Cowie - a popular luxury events planner who has organised bashes for Jennifer and Kim Kardashian in the past - to create the "multi-event" celebrations for their second wedding.

It has been reported his parties can cost anywhere between US$25,000 ($40,479) and $25 million ($40.4m).

Jennifer, 53, and Ben, 50, first got hitched at the late-night drive-thru Little White Wedding Chapel on July 16.

The Shall We Dance star rekindled her relationship with Ben back in 2021 after a break of almost 20 years.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald