Amber Heard with her daughter Oonaugh Paige, posted to Insta on March 31. Photo / Instagram @amberheard

Amber Heard has retreated to the desert to find peace amid her bitter defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman actress who has faced constant criticism, online bullying and even death threats, has reportedly found solace in a home in California's Yucca Valley, near Joshua Tree National Park.

The New York Post has reported the actress purchased a three-bedroom home in 2019 for US$570,000 ($873,620) and placed it in a private trust under the name of her accountant.

However she did not decide to move to the desert oasis until this year. The original listing of the house said it was "a once in a lifetime opportunity".

A cosy indoor living area complete with a fireplace. Photo / MLS

A source close to the Aquaman actress told the Mirror: "Amber loves spending time in the desert. It's the one place she can get away from everything. She's really connected with the artistic community there, and feels she experiences a true getaway."

The outdoor area at the back of the house. Photo / MLS

Adding: "Joshua Tree is full of cool hipsters and it's just her scene. She can get away from it all and it's a sanctuary."

The home was built to withstand the Californian heat and is equipped with low-E aluminium windows to help keep it cool. It also has dual closets in the bathroom, ground-stone dual dinks and a temperature control valve in the shower and tubs.

However the most interesting feature on the property is the 33-metre long bridge leading to a mountainside gazebo.

The customised bridge leads to a mountainside gazebo. Photo / MLS

Heard is said to be living in the home with her nearly 1-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige.

Heard is being sued by Depp for US$50 million ($78m) for implying in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed he abused her. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations are false and cost him lucrative movie roles.