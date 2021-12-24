Amanda Gillies announces engagement to Tim Murphy: 'Lovely news to end a crazy year'

Tim Murphy and Amanda Gillies are engaged. Photo / @amandagillies3

It's been a big year for former AM Show host Amanda Gillies - and to top it all off, she's just announced her engagement.

The news anchor announced her engagement to her long-time partner, Newsroom co-editor Tim Murphy, in a sweet Instagram post this afternoon.

"Merry Christmas! And some lovely news to end a crazy year," she wrote.

It certainly has been a crazy year for the TV journalist - Three's The AM Show underwent a transformation this year that saw her and her co-host Mark Richardson leave the show for new roles.

She farewelled the AM Show in an emotional final episode this month.

Gillies joined Three in 2001 as a reporter. Over the past 20 years she's reported on news and sports, done a stint in Sydney as an Australia and Pacific correspondent, and worked on former shows Campbell Live and Story. She then joined the AM Show at its launch in February 2017.

Gillies and Murphy made their relationship "Instagram official" in 2018 when she shared snaps of them on holiday in Bali.

Murphy was formerly the editor-in-chief of the New Zealand Herald before stepping down in 2015.

He's also the father of six - in 2019, Gillies told Australian Woman's Weekly that their home can be a busy one.

"When he first said to me, 'I'm a father of six,' I think he was expecting me to be shocked, but I too come from a very Catholic family. I'm one of four, my sister has six kids, one of my brothers has four kids, my father is one of five…" she told the magazine.

The TV host, who has been open about her fertility struggle, went on to say that she was lucky to share her partner's children with him.

"And Tim's children are wonderful – I'm very lucky, we have a lot of fun. And it's nice because… while I can't have children now, short of a miracle – and we love a miracle – we don't have an empty nest."