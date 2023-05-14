Melissa Chan-Green has shared new details about her second child. Photo / Instagram

Melissa Chan-Green celebrated Mother’s Day in the most special way possible this year as she became a mother of two.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the AM show host announced she had given birth to a baby girl and shared a snap snuggling the newborn. Now, Chan-Green has revealed a few more details about her beautiful baby girl including her name, birth weight and some new photos.

In a short but sweet Instagram post, Chan-Green wrote, “Mabel Sadie Green, born 6lb 3 ounces. We are touched by all the kind messages of congrats! Thank you! So proud of Mabel and her doting big brother, Busby.”

Alongside the announcement she shared two photos – one of her cuddling her two children and the other just of Chan-green and Mabel, earning plenty of gushing feedback from fans.

Many shared their congratulations while others said how much they loved the name.

Chan-Green announced her pregnancy on the AM show back in November 2022.

Sitting alongside her co-host Ryan Bridge and 3-year-old son Busby, the morning show host turned to her son and said, “Now Busby, we’ve been rehearsing something at home haven’t we, we’ve been practising because mummy’s had a little secret.”

Bridge knowingly smiled at the camera before Chan-Green asked her son to announce the news into her microphone.

Shyly, the tot said “baby” to which Chan-Green happily announced, “We’re having a baby!”

The announcement quickly resulted in cheers from Bridge and other members in the studio.

“We’re having a baby, another baby next year, so Busby you’re going to be a big brother. That’ll be so cool won’t it, he’s going to be a wonderful big brother,” she said.

Chan-Green shared the crazy story of how she discovered the pregnancy with Woman’s Day last year.

“The morning the Queen died, I went into work thinking I was really ill,” she told the publication. “I was also feeling really queasy the day before, but had put that down to nerves from doing a segment on AM I had been dreading, where we attempted to do stand-up comedy.

Ryan Bridge and Melissa Chan-Green were joined by her son Busby on the show. Photo / Supplied

“But when I woke up feeling sick again, I thought, ‘This could be morning sickness, but I haven’t got any time to deal with it.’”

“Everything was so busy that day,” she recalls. “I messaged Caspar in a break and said, ‘Can you please start packing my bag for London – and can you go out and buy me some pregnancy tests?’

“I got home at about 4pm. I took a pregnancy test and went straight to the airport knowing I was pregnant.

“It was a pretty crazy time. I was super-emotional on the flight and had a few tears when we came in to land. I think it was a mix of my pregnancy news, the Queen dying and seeing London again after being away from family there for such a long time. Watching Top Gun set me off too!”