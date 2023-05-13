Melissa Chan-Green celebrates Mother's Day as a mum-of-two. Photo / Supplied

Melissa Chan-Green is celebrating Mother’s Day as a mum-of-two.

The AM presenter announced on Instagram today that she had given birth to a beautiful baby girl.

The photograph showed Chan-Green holding her newborn baby who was wrapped up in a white blanket covered in silver stars.

“So grateful to this wee baby girl for making me a mummy to two”, Chan-Green captioned the sweet photo. “Just quickly popping up from my newborn cuddle bubble, look forward to sharing some more pics in the morn and with my AM fam. Happy mother’s day xx”.

Chan-Green announced her pregnancy on the AM show back in November 2022.

Sitting alongside her co-host Ryan Bridge and 3-year-old son Busby, the morning show host turned to her son and said, “Now Busby, we’ve been rehearsing something at home haven’t we, we’ve been practising because mummy’s had a little secret.”

Bridge knowingly smiled at the camera before Chan-Green asked her son to announce the news into her microphone.

Shyly, the tot said “baby” to which Chan-Green happily announced, “We’re having a baby!”

The announcement quickly resulted in cheers from Bridge and other members in the studio.

“We’re having a baby, another baby next year, so Busby you’re going to be a big brother. That’ll be so cool won’t it, he’s going to be a wonderful big brother,” she said.

Ryan Bridge and Melissa Chan-Green were joined by her son Busby on the show. Photo / Supplied

Chan-Green shared the crazy story of how she discovered the pregnancy with Woman’s Day last year.

“The morning the Queen died, I went into work thinking I was really ill,” she told the publication. “I was also feeling really queasy the day before, but had put that down to nerves from doing a segment on AM I had been dreading, where we attempted to do stand-up comedy.

“But when I woke up feeling sick again, I thought, ‘This could be morning sickness, but I haven’t got any time to deal with it.’”

“Everything was so busy that day,” she recalls. “I messaged Caspar in a break and said, ‘Can you please start packing my bag for London – and can you go out and buy me some pregnancy tests?’

“I got home at about 4pm. I took a pregnancy test and went straight to the airport knowing I was pregnant.

“It was a pretty crazy time. I was super-emotional on the flight and had a few tears when we came in to land. I think it was a mix of my pregnancy news, the Queen dying and seeing London again after being away from family there for such a long time. Watching Top Gun set me off too!”