Alicia Silverstone says we've been pronouncing her name wrong

Alicia Silverstone has joined TikTok. Photo / Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone insists everyone has been pronouncing her name wrong for years.

The 44-year-old actress took to TikTok to reveal the correct pronunciation of her name, insisting it differs from what people have been saying.

She made the claim in response to one TikTok user who asked her: "Tell me what your name is and then tell me what people mispronounce it as."

The Hollywood star said in a video: "My name is Ali-see-yuh. Ali-see-yuh. Not Alee-sha." She then shrugged before adding a caption that read: "Just an FYI… It's Ali-SEE-yuh."

Alicia only recently joined TikTok and she made her debut on the platform by recreating a classic scene from the 1995 film "Clueless".

Stacey Dash (as Dionne Davenport), and Alicia Silverstone (as Cher Horowitz) in Clueless. Photo / Getty Images

Her debut appearance also featured her 10-year-old son Bear.

Alicia previously admitted that she was initially "overwhelmed" by fame.

The actress - who rose to international prominence after starring in Clueless - revealed she struggled to cope with her celebrity status during her younger years.

She shared: "I was so overwhelmed by being famous because I was such a young girl and it was never really my intention."

Alicia thinks finding fame and success at such an early age means she "missed some emotional steps".

However, she also acknowledged that there were some positive aspects to her early success.

She said: "I think I probably missed some emotional steps that needed to happen in a normal situation of development.

"But I also jumped light years ahead in other ways. It's sort of a combo platter. You gain some and you lose some."

Alicia also revealed she never struggled to get her voice heard in the movie business.

She said: "Unfortunately or fortunately, I do not know, I've never had that problem with my work.

"I have had it in my personal life, learning to have a voice in my real life has been harder than having a voice in my work life. Maybe it's because I had success at a young age and sometimes maybe to my detriment, when I should have been wrangled."