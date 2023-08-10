Locals and members of the local film community mourn the loss of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie "Rust" at a vigil in Albuquerque. Photo / Getty Images

The woman who oversaw the use of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence, New Mexico court officials said.

Movie armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed waived her right to an arraignment on the charges in the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie Rust, officials said.

In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, movie set armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, right, speaks with a sheriff’s deputy. Photo / AP

A state district judge tentatively scheduled a trial for December.

A defence attorney for Gutierrez-Reed has characterised the shooting as a tragic accident and says the weapons specialist committed no crime. However prosecutors allege Gutierrez-Reed was negligent in the handling of firearms and ammunition on the set.

Rust safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls pleaded no contest to a charge of unsafe handling of a firearm and received a suspended sentence of six months probation.

In April, prosecutors dropped charges against Baldwin, who was pointing a gun at Hutchins when it went off, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza.