AI brings Korea’s struggling film industry hopes and anxiety

He is betting AI can help halve production time and slash costs, enabling the studio to deliver a feature film and a series every year.

“The question we should be asked is, ‘Where did you use AI?’” Jang said at his studio in Seoul’s Gangnam district. “The true result will be when no one can tell. With a powerful leader holding AI as a tool, the work that once required hundreds of people could soon be done by just one or two.”

Mofac is part of a wider rush in Korea’s film industry to integrate AI technology as it struggles with weak box office returns and rising budgets. The South Korean film industry has seen the worst recovery after the pandemic, with new film releases more than halved from a peak.

Meditation with a Pencil, another Korean studio, is working on an animated remake of Hong Kong film A Better Tomorrow using AI-assisted tools. Galaxy Corp., a startup behind Parasite actor Song Kang-ho and K-pop star G-Dragon, is partnering with SKAI Intelligence and Nvidia’s Omniverse platform to create AI-based content and virtual characters.

Other Korean film studios such as 12.12: The Day maker Hive Media Corp. are also actively seeking ways to adopt AI tools to create animated or live-action films.

The initiative comes as the South Korean Government has pledged new funding for AI-driven animation and technology-based productions. Officials plan to create a dedicated fund for animation and expand budgets for projects using AI tools.

While the use of AI in film production remains under debate in the US, film-makers in Asia are already embracing video-generation tools, from OpenAI’s Sora to Chinese short-video giant Kuaishou’s Kling AI, which can create hyper-realistic clips in seconds.

Still, the technology continues to stir unease. Prominent film-makers worry the technology could replace jobs and reshape cinema’s creative language. Park Chan-wook, director of Old Boy and No Other Choice, said he hoped AI would remain “an extension of our toolbox, the way VFX once did”.

“It could also take away many jobs and fundamentally alter the aesthetics of cinema,” Park said in an interview during the Busan International Film Festival. “And that fills me with fear.”

For Mofac’s Jang, who relied on only five actors and motion capture technology to create his breakthrough film, those tensions are the point. King of Kings showed that a modestly resourced studio could stand toe-to-toe with Hollywood giants. He believes that AI will only accelerate that shift, if the industry is ready to embrace it.