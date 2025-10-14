Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

AI brings Korea’s struggling film industry hopes and anxiety

Sohee Kim
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Chief Lifestyle and Entertainment reporter Jenni Mortimer brings the week’s biggest entertainment stories.

When the pandemic shuttered studios and froze productions in 2020, many filmmakers saw their dreams collapse. But South Korean visual-effects veteran Jang Seong-ho found an unexpected breakthrough.

His small studio, Mofac Studios, had been struggling to complete King of Kings, an animated adaptation of Charles Dickens’ The Life of Our . Then, in a twist worthy of cinema, Hollywood stars including Kenneth Branagh, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill and Uma Thurman lent their voices to the film.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save