Adele's manager records earnings over $11 million more than singer herself

Adele's manager is said to have out earned the Grammy-winning singer by more than $11 million in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Reports have emerged that Adele's manager, Jonathan Dickins, earned £27,457 ($51,500 NZD) per day and paid himself £6 million ($11 million NZD) more than the "Hello" singer herself received in 2019.

Adele hasn't released an album since her astronomically popular "25" in 2015, a fact that saw her take a pay cut of over £10 million ($18 million) in 2019, according to the Daily Mail, the same year her manager is said to have reported dividends of that amount.

The Daily Mail also reports that Dickins's firm, September Management Ltd, which also represents other artists including Halsey, Glass Animals, Bakar and Rick Rubin, had assets worth £29.7million ($55.7 million) at the end of 2019, in records filed to Companies House.

Adele's own earnings are managed by her two companies Melted Stone Ltd and Melted Stone Publishing Ltd. In spite of the long break between albums and her substantial 2019 pay cut, Adele was reportedly able to pay herself dividends of £4.75 ($8.9 million) from two of her companies last year. However, public financial records show that the figures are down from the massive £14.4 ($27 million) she received in 2018.

On a positive note, for the singer and her fans, it looks like her financial reserves will soon get a boost with reports that Adele is working on a new album. Returning to London from the US in November, 2020, speculation has abounded about her plans for a fourth album, with the Daily Mail referring to a top secret recording session that took place in early January.

The news comes from Adele's regular drummer Matt Chamberlain - who also plays in Pearl Jam - who spoke about the recording session on the Eddie Trunk podcast on SiriusXM

"I just got to work on some new music for Adele," gushed Chamberlain, "To hear that voice in my headphones was getting me chills. It was just so powerful and emotive. You know her voice, but to be across the room from somebody doing that, it's just insane.

You hear it on the radio and whatever and you go, "Yeah, it's really good", but to be in the room with these people and feel that energy, it's just so heavy.'

New of Adele's finances and recording plans is a nice diversion from the constant stories discussing the singer's weight loss. The star is reported to have lost up to 45kg and her own Instagram images revealed an almost unrecognisable Adele in August last year.