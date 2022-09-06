Has Adele tied the knot?

Fans think Adele has secretly wed thanks to a sneaky detail in the background of her latest Instagram post.

The British singer, 34, won an Emmy for her TV concert special, Adele: One Night Only, as she shared a photo of her statue to celebrate the achievement.

But attention quickly turned to an object positioned on her coffee table, which appears to be a set of dominoes with the words "The Paul's" written on it. An unfortunate punctuation error.

Fans rushed to the comments section to speculate whether Adele had married her boyfriend of just over a year, millionaire sport agent Rich Paul.

"The Paul's is you married?!," one user questioned. "I can't tell if I am more excited about it or upset at the bad punctuation," another added.

"The Paul's MY GIRL IS MARRIED!," a third chimed in.

Adele rejected speculation she was engaged in an interview last month, after walking the red carpet at the BRIT Awards in February flashing a giant sparkler on her engagement finger.

"I'm not engaged. I just love high-end jewellery, boy!" she told Elle magazine.

Adele's latest Instagram post featured a rather interesting detail.

"I'm not married. I'm not married! I'm just in love! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."

She added, "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids. I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music."

The duo, who first sparked dating rumours in July last year, recently moved in together after buying Sylvester Stallone's LA mansion for NZ$92 million.

Adele shared a snap of her and Paul, 40, holding up a set of keys outside their new home.

The Grammy award winner filed for divorce in 2019 from her husband of one year, Simon Konecki, with whom she shares 9-year-old son Angelo.

They had been together since 2011.

Since then, she has completely overhauled her image, embarking on a drastic weight loss journey that saw her shed a whopping 45kg.