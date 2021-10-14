Adele releases new single Easy On Me: Fan reaction, review

Adele's new song Easy On Me is out now. Photo / Adele via Instagram

Adele's lead single from her first album in six years is finally here.

The artist released her single Easy On Me today along with a music video as thousands of fans eagerly waited to listen - and she did not disappoint.

Fans noted that the video appears to be set in the same run-down house which formed the setting for Hello back in 2015

In the video, Adele packs up her things and leaves the house - a fairly obvious divorce metaphor - gets into a car and drives away before launching into the emotional ballad.

Tugging at listeners' heartstrings is what Adele does best, and this song is no exception.

Adele makes it clear she didn't need, nor want another Hello-level moment. But it's hard to disguise her effortlessly emotional voice. Easy On Me is what fans want: A melancholy belting ballad.

Years on from the behemoth that was 25, Adele signals she is in control of what she wants to do creatively. The new track is the perfect first taste of what is to come on 30.

it’s confirmed adele is going to singlehandedly break me — anna ³⁶⁹ (@wemadeitangel) October 14, 2021

so much growth in between these two pictures. so proud #Adele pic.twitter.com/qFhlHntMkr — cam🩸 (@gainsarianafans) October 14, 2021

ADELE UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT pic.twitter.com/b0fR22cmwS — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) October 14, 2021

The music video was shot in Quebec last month and was directed by Cannes Grand Prix winning director Xavier Dolan.

This week after months of speculation Adele finally confirmed to fans her new album is released on November 19.

"I've learned a lot of blistering truths about myself along the way," she wrote on social media.

"I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go so far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life. And so, I'm ready to finally put this album out."

In a recent profile, Adele told British Vogue's Giles Hattersley the album was "self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption".

But she's now ready for people to hear her side of the story as the album addresses her split from Simon Konecki, partly to help explain it to her young son Angelo.

"I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he's in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness. It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that's a real wound for me that I don't know if I'll ever be able to heal," she said.