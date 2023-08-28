Adele paused her performance at one of her Vegas residency shows to tell off a security guard. Photo / Getty Images

Adele stopped performing during her most recent Las Vegas show to reprimand one of her security guards for “bothering” someone in the crowd.

Footage shared to social media shows the furious star take her microphone off its stand and head to the front of her stage to speak to her security, reports Fox News.

In the clip, she questions, “What is going on with that young fan there, that’s been bothered so much since I came on, for standing up? What’s going on with him?”

Adele stopped her performance of “Water Under The Bridge” to defend a fan from a security guard at her Vegas residency.



“Yes, you with your hand up. Yes, you, put your hand up,” she says to someone off-camera. “Yes, you, with the stick in your hand. Yes, him. What are you doing? Why are you out bothering him?”

She called on the unnamed security guard to “leave him alone, please” before returning to her place and telling the fan: “They won’t bother you again now, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone.

“Sorry, guys, he’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun,” Adele said amid cheers of support from the crowd.

Adele formerly warned her audience to stop throwing things at artists. Photo / TikTok

Her representatives have been approached for comment.

It’s not the first time the star has dealt out a warning over behaviour at her Vegas shows amid her residency. In July, she warned fans not to throw objects on stage - something that had happened to several other artists including Pink, Kelsea Ballerini and Bebe Rexha.

“Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f***ing show etiquette at the moment because [they’re] throwing s*** on stage? Have you seen them?” she asked, addressing the crowds at Caesars Palace.

“I f***ing dare you. Dare you throw something at me and I’ll f***ing kill you,” she continued, firing a T-shirt gun off into the audience as she spoke.

“Stop throwing things at the artist, when you can shoot things to people,” she joked, before admitting, “It’s a total reverse, I’ve gotta go back over and give my T-shirt gun back.”

She’s not the only artist who has come to the defence of her fans when her security staff crossed a line.

Earlier this year during one of her Eras Tour shows in Philadelphia, Taylor Swift could be heard yelling at a security guard, “She’s fine. She wasn’t doing anything!” during her performance of Bad Blood.

Taylor Swift has also interrupted her own show to come to a fan's defence. Photo / Getty Images

Swift continued to yell, “Hey! Stop!” amid the song’s chorus.

One of her Maryland fans, Kelly Kelly, later took to TikTok to explain that she was the fan Swift was trying to protect.

“Basically, the guard had been harassing our group all night... He just kept telling us not to touch the rail, and like every time we did anything, he was like on top of us,” she explained in the clip.

“We’re dancing, we’re having fun, and he didn’t like it... Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn’t like it, and she didn’t like it.”

But it was a happy ending to the night for Kelly and her friends, as she revealed the security guard was “escorted out” and “they offered us free tickets for tonight”.