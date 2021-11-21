Adele 'offended' by TV host's admission during interview; network suspends him for two weeks

Adele: One Night Only Preview. Video / CBS / Harpo Productions

Australian television reporter Matt Doran was suspended for two weeks by Channel 7 after admitting during an interview with singer Adele that he hadn't listened to her latest album.

The Weekend Sunrise host flew to London on November 4 for the exclusive interview with the 33-year-old musician, but reportedly offended her when he said he hadn't listened to her new album, 30.

During the lengthy interview with the pop star, sources said Doran didn't ask any questions about her new music, The Daily Telegraph reports.

When Adele asked Doran, "What do you think of my album?" he replied: "I haven't listened to it."

While Seven insiders told the outlet the singer had walked out on the interview after the comment, other sources said the interview was already over at that point, the Daily Mail reported.

Doran was back on air on Saturday after his suspension was finished.

The interview with Adele was part of a package Channel 7 reportedly brokered which also included broadcast rights to Oprah Winfrey's One Night Only interview and concert.

It is thought the network spent A$1 million on the package.

Adele's label Sony has reportedly denied Channel 7 rights to air any portion of the interview.

But although the interview was recorded, Adele's label Sony has reportedly denied Channel 7 rights to air any portion of it.

It comes after British commentator Piers Morgan earlier penned a scathing criticism of Adele's new album, slamming the singer's decision to feature her 9-year-old son in a song about her divorce from his dad.

In a brutal recent column for Daily Mail, the former Good Morning Britain host called Adele "shameful and hypocritical" given her past legal battles to protect her son Angelo's privacy.