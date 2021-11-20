Britney Spears slams Christina Aguilera over awkward video

Britney Spears (left) and Christina Aguilera were often pitted against each other in the 90s and early 2000s. Photo / AP

Britney Spears has brutally called out fellow 90s pop sensation Christina Aguilera for seemingly snubbing a red carpet question about her.

In a video from the Latin Grammys this week, Aguilera, 40, is seen being interviewed by reporters, when one asks whether or not she's had "any communication" with Spears after her conservatorship was lifted after 13 years.

The Genie in a Bottle singer immediately turns to her minder, before pulling a sad face and saying, "I can't." Her minder then says, "No, we're not doing that tonight, I'm sorry, thank you," before pulling Aguilera away from the press pack.

"But I'm happy for her," Aguilera adds as she walks away.

Spears has since posted the video on her Instagram story, questioning why it was such a "hard topic" for Aguilera to talk about.

"Refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!!," Spears wrote. "13 years being in a corrupt system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I'm the one who went through it!!!!".

Spears followed up the post with a video of Lady Gaga discussing her situation at the House of Gucci premiere in Italy this week, where she says: "The way that she was treated in this business was really wrong. I think that she will forever be an inspiration to women."

"Thank you Lady Gaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry! Love you!" Britney write.

For the record, Aguilera did open up about Spears' ongoing battle to have her conservatorship lifted in a lengthy Twitter thread back in June, following Spears' explosive court testimony.

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.



At the time she wrote, "These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.

She added: "The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.

"To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world".

Both Spears and Aguilera shot to fame in the late 90s, having earlier met as baby faced budding stars on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club in 1993.

Britney has promised to tell all in an interview with Oprah. Photo / Getty Images

Their concurrent careers often saw them pitted against one another, which seemed to eventually drive a wedge between them after their infamous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance with Madonna.

Madonna kissed Spears during the show, in a moment which ultimately stole the media attention as Spears' ex, Justin Timberlake, watched on in shock.

Shortly after, Aguilera appeared to diss Spears in the media, telling Blender magazine she was "distant" during rehearsals for the VMAs.

"Every time I tried to start a conversation with her… Let's just say she seemed nervous the whole time. She seems to me like a lost little girl, someone who desperately needs guidance."

Spears then responded in the magazine's subsequent edition, saying: "A lost girl? I think it's probably the other way around. I can't believe she said that about me."

She added: "When someone has been rude to you so many times, it's like, 'You know what, Christina, I'm really not about the fake anymore.'"

It intensified in 2004 when Aguilera criticised Spears' engagement ring from her now ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

"It looks like she got it at QVC," she said to Us Weekly. "I know Britney. She's not trailer trash, but she sure acts that way."

She later expressed remorse for the comment.