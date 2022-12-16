The actress revealed she had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma earlier this year. Photo / AP

Jane Fonda has given fans a health update following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The American actress, who is set to turn 85 next week, took to her blog telling fans about her “best birthday present ever” as she announced her cancer is in remission.

She added: “Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo.

”I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news.”

Fonda said in September that she had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and had been undergoing chemotherapy for six months.

But she reassured fans in an online post about how she was confident she could beat it, especially with her support network.

It is the third time she has battled cancer.

In 2010, the Oscar winner and fitness guru was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a lumpectomy in November of that year to have it removed. In January 2018 she had a cancerous growth removed from her lower lip and pre-melanoma growths taken from her skin.

The three-times married mum-of-three said on Instagram about her latest fight with the disease: “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments.

”This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

Experts say the overall survival rate for people in the US with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is 73 per cent. Fonda also admitted she was in a “privileged” position as she has access to some of the world’s best doctors.

”I realise, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.

”Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me,” Fonda continued. ”One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone.

“And the cancer, along with my age – almost 85 – definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”