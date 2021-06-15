Actor Rob Riggle accuses estranged wife Tiffany of spying on him with hidden camera

Rob Riggle has claimed he caught his estranged wife Tiffany spying on him. Photo / Getty Images

An actor alleges his estranged wife spied on him and hacked into his Apple account.

Rob Riggle, 51, claimed according to court documents seen by TMZ that his wife Tiffany Riggle had been spying on him.

The dramatic divorce has resulted in a temporary restraining order being granted for the actor against Tiffany. He is best known on-screen as a correspondent on The Daily Show, plus a recurring role on Modern Family. He also hosts Holey Moley Australia.

The outlet reports Tiffany filed for divorce in October 2020, and Rob began to notice strange occurrences, like his wife knowing details of private conversations he'd had. Adding to his claims, he said he received texts and emails from anonymous sources and Tiffany would reference the information from the conversations.

Riggle alleges she had hacked into his Apple account and obtained emails, contacts, texts, and photos for his phone.

Rob Riggle and Tiffany Riggle pictured in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

He decided to take things into his own hands and planted information to prove his wife was spying on him - and allegedly discovered a camera hidden in a smoke alarm.

Riggle even claims one of the videos shows Tiffany installing the "spy camera" and counting money he was missing - US$28,000.

He alleged the memory card in the hidden camera had over 10,000 videos with sound.

The couple is set to appear in court in July.