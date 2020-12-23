'Accidental Arianator' - Kiwi journalist becomes the news for irate Ariana Grande fans

Ariana Grande. Photo / Universal

By RNZ

A flood of messages from around the world from Ariana Grande's loyal fans, known as Arianators, has caused plenty of confusion for an RNZ journalist.

RNZ's deputy political editor Craig McCulloch is known for his thoughtful coverage of parliamentary goings-on, but on Tuesday morning he was inundated with messages from fervent fans of the American pop star.

The saga began on Monday night when his phone started "blinking like mad" and he discovered people were tweeting his name to other people - to his amusement. Although he considered it a bit bizarre, it was just the prelude to what awaited him the next morning.

"When I wake up... I am greeted by an avalanche of tweets which could probably charitably be described as passionate or enthusiastic."

He shared a few with Morning Report.

"One goes simply: 'you're a flop', another said: 'you're over", one says: 'They're coming for you - count your days, you are literally so annoying, FAD'."

His favourite was written in Spanish in capital letters with references to witches, the ancient gods and hidden magic.

waking up to find the entire ariana grande fanbase in my mentions 👀



pretty sure you have the wrong craig mcculloch pic.twitter.com/aI5VwxnLgH — Craig McCulloch (@craigmcculloch) December 21, 2020

His newfound fame prompted McCulloch to do some rapid research. He established that there is another Craig McCulloch who works for Ariana Grandee's merchandise team which has attracted many complaints from fans over the quality of its offerings, including sweatshirts and T-shirts, over the last two years.

"So the fans have beef and until recently they've not known where to direct that beef.

"And that changed on Sunday when I am reliably informed that Ariana Grande's concert documentary was released on Netflix and the credits list the people responsible for merchandise, the merchandise managers, and the first person on the list is none other than Craig McCulloch."

ok so how long is this gonna go for pic.twitter.com/MY463W6y2U — Craig McCulloch (@craigmcculloch) December 22, 2020

RNZ's McCulloch tried to set the record straight by putting out a tweet about the mistaken identity, but that has escalated the situation and he has been inundated with hundreds more tweets, mostly apologies.

"It's quite something to be on the other side of this. They call themselves the Arianators - they are a passionate bunch."

McCulloch says he has not been familiar with Grande's catalogue but he feels obliged now to get more acquainted with her music.

"Her fans seem to have adopted me as an accidental Arianator. I have a bunch of new followers now. Whether or not they stick around for my insightful commentary on New Zealand's political scene, I suspect that is somewhat unlikely."

- RNZ