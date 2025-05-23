For the first time ever, three women have been nominated for New Zealand’s top comedy prize.
Abby Howells, Angella Dravid, and Melanie Bracewell have been nominated for the Fred Award at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival.
The award, founded in 2006, is awarded to the best show by a New Zealand comedian in the festival. It is named after John Clarke’s famous character, Fred Dagg, and the winner receives the Golden Gumboot in honour of the comedy icon.
The winner will be announced tomorrow night at Last Laughs, the final show of the festival, at the SkyCity Theatre in Auckland.
Whoever wins will become only the third woman to have won the prize, after Jan Maree in 2011, and Rose Matafeo in 2018.
Lauren Whitney, chief executive of the New Zealand Comedy Trust, said in a statement: “Abby, Angella, and Melanie have each carved out careers defined by creativity, courage, and comedic brilliance. To see them all nominated for The Fred this year and to mark the first all-wāhine finalist lineup, is an incredible moment for comedy in Aotearoa.”
It is also the first time that three previous winners of the Billy T Award - which is awarded to the best up-and-coming comedian in the festival - have made up the nominees.
Dravid won the award in 2017, followed by Bracewell in 2018, and Howells won in 2023. They join six other female winners of the prize, which notably went a decade without being awarded to a female comedian.