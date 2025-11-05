Advertisement
A$AP Rocky says being a girl dad is ‘amazing’ after daughter’s birth

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

A$AP Rocky is delighted to be a "girl dad", and admitted he's "glowing" after he and Rihanna welcomed their baby girl into the world in September. Photo / Getty Images

A$AP Rocky is loving being a “girl dad”.

The 37-year-old musician and his partner Rihanna welcomed their third child, Rocki Irish Mayers, into the world in September, and the proud father is delighted to have a daughter.

He told Extra: “Yo, being a girl dad is amazing. I mean, check

