"A lot of pressure": Idris Elba opens up about Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding request

Actor Idris Elba is also a DJ who has performed at Ibiza and festivals around the world. Photo / Getty Images

Idris Elba felt "a lot of pressure" over his role as a DJ at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The 49-year-old star was asked to entertain the guests at the 2018 reception at Frogmore House in Windsor and revealed Duchess Meghan, 40, sent him a playlist of songs she wanted him to include.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in the US, Idris said: "Meghan had sent me a playlist, so I knew what she wanted already."

Idris Elba played DJ at the 2018 wedding. Photo / Getty Images

Despite previously DJ at lots of high profile gigs, Idris revealed the wedding was the "most stressful".

He explained: "This wasn't like my cousin's wedding. This wasn't at the community hall — the reception. This was a big, big deal. They're good friends and I wanted to make sure they had a great time, so there was a lot of pressure."

Meanwhile, Idris has previously defended Harry and Meghan after they conducted a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Idris spoke out to show his support for the couple following the backlash they received in some quarters after Meghan shared her experience of joining the British Royal Family, including allegations of casual racism and admission she felt suicidal due to her mental

health struggles.

He said: "I will say that everyone has to have their opportunity to speak up about what they feel, you cannot take someone's voice away, that's what we have to communicate."

The Sussexes have embraced their new life in California, away from the monarchy.

They have secured lucrative multimillion-dollar deals with both Netflix and Spotify and established their philanthropic Archewell foundation.

The couple bought their $14.5 million Montecito estate in the same neighbourhood as Oprah and Ellen.